Flames engulf home near Winter Garden

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A home near Winter Garden caught fire Thursday evening, Orange County Fire Rescue said.
Firefighters said the blaze was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. at a home on Butler Bay Court near McKinnon and Windermere roads.
Flames engulfed 75 percent of the home, officials said.
No injuries have been reported.
#WorkingFire: OCDRD on scene at house fire in 12000 block of Butler Bay Ct. in Windermere area. Crews have water on the fire. Standby for updates.— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 18, 2019
