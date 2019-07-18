  • Flames engulf home near Winter Garden

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A home near Winter Garden caught fire Thursday evening, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

    Firefighters said the blaze was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. at a home on Butler Bay Court near McKinnon and Windermere roads.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Man arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl at Orlando apartment complex

    Flames engulfed 75 percent of the home, officials said.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories