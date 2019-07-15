Pile of scrap metal catches fire at Orange County facility

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pile of scap metal caught fire Monday afternoon at a facility in Orange County's Lockhart neighborhood.
Skywitness 9 showed massive flames shooting upward and thick, black smoke billowing into the sky.
The fire was reported shortly before 4:45 p.m. at the facility on Apopka Boulevard near North Orange Blossom Trail and Maitland Boulevard.
Officials said the business is a recycling facility and a metal yard.
Firefighters said no injuries have been reported.
No other details were given.
Recycling Center on fire along Apopka Blvd! We are working the scene waiting for answers. Industrial area. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 6! #WFTV pic.twitter.com/Zh5ws4SxfT— Karen Parks (@KParksWFTV) July 15, 2019
#WorkingFire 3070 Apopka Blvd. PIO en route. No reports of injuries at this time. Property is recycling/metal yard. Details pending.— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 15, 2019
