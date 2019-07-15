  • Pile of scrap metal catches fire at Orange County facility

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pile of scap metal caught fire Monday afternoon at a facility in Orange County's Lockhart neighborhood.

    Skywitness 9 showed massive flames shooting upward and thick, black smoke billowing into the sky.

    The fire was reported shortly before 4:45 p.m. at the facility on Apopka Boulevard near North Orange Blossom Trail and Maitland Boulevard.

    Officials said the business is a recycling facility and a metal yard.

    Firefighters said no injuries have been reported.

    No other details were given.

