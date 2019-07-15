Violent weekend: 3 dead, 1 injured in trio of Central Florida shootings

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three men were killed and another man was injured in three unrelated shootings Friday and Saturday in three Central Florida counties.
Flagler County
Investigators said a 16-year-old boy fatally shot a 17-year-old boy Friday evening outside a Palm Coast home.
Deputies said Benjamin Sean Allen fatally shot Elijah Rizvan after Rizvan contacted him through Snapchat to sell him marijuana.
Detectives said Allen and another person exited a car that pulled up to the home and grabbed Rizvan by the arms. They said Allen shot Rizvan in the chest before Allen and the other person got back into the car and drove away.
Rizvan was arrested early Sunday on charges of first-degree murder.
Volusia County
Deputies said a 25-year-old man fatally shot his mother's 60-year-old boyfriend Saturday evening at an apartment complex in DeLand.
Investigators said Alonzo Harkness shot Roosevelt Thomas in the back shortly before 10 p.m. on South Parsons Avenue after the two had a heated phone conversation.
Harkness was arrested on charges of second-degree murder.
Orange County
Investigators said a 25-year-old man was killed and a 29-year-old man was injured Saturday evening in a shooting at a mobile home park in the Pine Castle neighborhood.
Deputies said the shooting was reported shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Trojan Street near West Oak Ridge and Winegard roads.
Officials said Kevin Jimenez Ortiz died, but they did not publicly disclose the identity of the victim who survived the shooting.
