Shooting at Orange County mobile home park leaves 1 man dead, another injured

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man was killed and another was injured Saturday evening at an Orange County mobile home park in the Pine Castle neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said the shooting was reported shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Trojan Street near West Oak Ridge and Winegard roads.
Investigators said a 25-year-old man arrived at a hospital, where he died.
Deputies said a 29-year-old man was discovered at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Ocso also on scene at the 200 block of Trojan Street right now @WFTV pic.twitter.com/VwUEZaSe7t— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) July 14, 2019
