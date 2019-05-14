0 Central Florida storm damage: RV, trailer toppled, trees uprooted, poles snapped

Storms entered Central Florida around noon Tuesday producing strong, damaging wind gusts. Some locations registered gusts above 55 mph.

Channel 9 follower Karen Annuza reported via twitter a toppled trailer over US 27 near exit 192, in Polk Co. In the pictures you can also see how a billboard was snapped and some cars crossed over flooded streets.

PHOTOS: Lake Magic RV Resort: Storm wind damage Tuesday afternoon

The damages were clearly visible from the air where Sky Witness flew over in Polk County. RV was tipped over. Channel 9 reporter Myrt Price was on location and received information that all 6 occupants of the RV, including 3 children, are all okay. Sky Witness 9 also caught how there was damage to some roofs and trees in the area.

This happened on US 27, close to 192 exit... Around 12:30pm. Strgon wind gusts swinging metal poles and billboard snapped in half.. not sure about the truck, either accident or perhaps wind knocked it down? @NWSMelbourne #stormalert9 https://t.co/eBuZdKTvLO — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 14, 2019

Through the rest of the afternoon, Seminole, northern Lake, Marion Flagler and Volusia counties will remain mostly stable.

Along with the lingering end of the cold front moving south, there is unsettled weather in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere moving from the Gulf of Mexico. This area produced storms earlier and another wave, much weaker and less extensive, could move over Central Florida to end the afternoon. There is still a chance for some passing, lingering showers during the rest of the afternoon.

After sunset, the showers will diminish and gradual clearing will allow the temperatures to fall to the upper 60s. This is slightly below average for this time of the year. Enjoy the 'cool'.

Severe storms race over Central Florida to the east; lightning, damaging gusts. Read complete forecast & track storms here: https://t.co/OX491E5Zsg pic.twitter.com/WGV7UaGGiM — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 14, 2019

@BShieldsWFTV @WFTVWeather that was a intense storm over the District on universal Blvd ! pic.twitter.com/H8l7FhKOZ6 — Brandon Blandford (@BBlandford85) May 14, 2019

#StormAlert9: Strong gusts recorded as storms moved over Orange Co. Eastern Orange & Northern Brevard: Be Ready! Storms heading your way. https://t.co/Ild5UFLwpu pic.twitter.com/EUHakPVsHA — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 14, 2019

EXTENDED FORECAST

Rain chances will remain below 20 percent, and high temperatures will flirt with the 90s for the rest of the work week.

HOUR-BY-HOUR IN YOUR CITY

Our team of meteorologists will be timing the second set of storms starting at 4 p.m. with chief certified meteorologist Tom Terry.

Watch the five-day forecast below:

