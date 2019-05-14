  • Central Florida storm damage: RV, trailer toppled, trees uprooted, poles snapped

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

    Storms entered Central Florida around noon Tuesday producing strong, damaging wind gusts. Some locations registered gusts above 55 mph.

     

    Channel 9 follower Karen Annuza reported via twitter a toppled trailer over US 27 near exit 192, in Polk Co. In the pictures you can also see how a billboard was snapped and some cars crossed over flooded streets. 

     

    PHOTOS: Lake Magic RV Resort: Storm wind damage Tuesday afternoon

     

    The damages were clearly visible from the air where Sky Witness flew over in Polk County. RV was tipped over. Channel 9 reporter Myrt Price was on location and received information that all 6 occupants of the RV, including 3 children, are all okay. Sky Witness 9 also caught how there was damage to some roofs and trees in the area. 

     

     

     

    Through the rest of the afternoon, Seminole, northern Lake, Marion Flagler and Volusia counties will remain mostly stable.

     

    Along with the lingering end of the cold front moving south, there is unsettled weather in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere moving from the Gulf of Mexico. This area produced storms earlier and another wave, much weaker and less extensive, could move over Central Florida to end the afternoon. There is still a chance for some passing, lingering showers during the rest of the afternoon.

     

    After sunset, the showers will diminish and gradual clearing will allow the temperatures to fall to the upper 60s. This is slightly below average for this time of the year. Enjoy the 'cool'. 

     

    Watch Eyewitness News for the latest forecast updates.


     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    EXTENDED FORECAST 

    Rain chances will remain below 20 percent, and high temperatures will flirt with the 90s for the rest of the work week.

     

     HOUR-BY-HOUR IN YOUR CITY

     

    Our team of meteorologists will be timing the second set of storms starting at 4 p.m. with chief certified meteorologist Tom Terry.

     

     

    Watch the five-day forecast below:

     

