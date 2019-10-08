Downpours, scattered storms; minor flooding possible for some spots

It was a dry start to Tuesday, but the day will bring a 50% chance of stormy weather.
“Today won’t be a washout, but it will be another active day. Scattered rain and storms will become more widespread this afternoon,” certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.
The high temperature will be 86 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.
Spotty showers are expected in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 73 degrees.
Isolated thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday.
By Wednesday, the front will be crossing Central Florida and the storm chance will continue to be above 40 percent. The work-week will end with drier and much more comfortable conditions. There will be mostly sunny skies and the humidity will also feel much lower.
There are 3 areas we are watching in the tropics. Fortunately, all three areas are moving away from Florida.
The rip current risk is moderate. “Long period of east swells will contribute to a moderate risk for rip currents at east Central Florida beaches. Always swim within sight of life guard. Rough surf will also impact the surf zone and be hazardous to swimmers entering the ocean today,” according to the National Weather Service.
Three areas of low pressure, the first and third may both merge with a stronger non-tropical low (the second off the mid-Atlantic). Northeastern US watching for coastal flooding, strong winds, rough surf as a result. pic.twitter.com/O5jhEBImAB— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) October 8, 2019
