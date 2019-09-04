0 Airport, public transportation, cruise schedule changes ahead of Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT: The airport said it is closed until it is deemed safe to resume commercial operations.

Airlines, such as Delta and Frontier, said they're waiving change fees for people on flights scheduled when the storm is set to impact the area. Some airlines have added additional flights to help people evacuate the state ahead of the shutdown.

The airport released the following statement:

"Passengers are advised to contact their individual airlines and rental car companies for specific questions about flights, schedules and rental car return policies. • Orlando International Airport is NOT an authorized shelter, so passengers should plan and make accommodations in advance of the storm."

ORLANDO SANFORD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT: The airport said it will reopen at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

ORLANDO MELBOURNE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT: The airport said its terminal is closed as of noon Monday. The airport's airfield remains open until weather conditions no longer permit safe operations.

* American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have suspended operations at Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB) until further notice.

DAYTONA BEACH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT: The airport said it will close at 6 p.m. Monday.

Airport officials released the following statement:

"Customers with a scheduled flight in or out of the airport should contact their air carrier directly. Rental car customers cannot drop off or pick up cars once the terminal closes. They must find an alternate drop-off or pick-up location. Remember, the airport is not a shelter."

* American Airlines has announced the suspension of operations at Daytona Beach International Airport. Operations are expected to resume on September 4.

SUNRAIL: SunRail service is canceled through Friday, Sept. 6.

"After the storm, and when conditions stabilize, a complete inspection of the 61.5-mile corridor is necessary to assess the storm's impact and to prepare the corridor to reinstate rail service for SunRail, as well as freight and Amtrak operations," the Florida Department of Transportation said in a release.

VOTRAN:

LYNX BUS: will maintain normal operations for fixed route, NeighborLink and LYMMO services as scheduled until further notice.

ACCESS LYNX will provide all regularly scheduled trips through Sunday.

Starting Monday, only life-sustaining medical trips will be provided

LYNX staff will monitor the effects of the storm and will keep the community up-to-date as the storm passes through the area via:

• golynx.com

• facebook.com/golynx

• twitter.com/lynxbusorlando or @lynxbusorlando

• LYNX Customer Service (407) 841-LYNX (5969)

AMTRAK: "Due to severe weather expected to impact Florida and the Southeast, Amtrak is canceling select Southeast services beginning on Saturday, Aug. 31. For the safety of our customers and employees, the following trains will not operate."

Service canceled from Saturday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 2, includes:

Silver Star 91 (New York – Miami)

Silver Meteor 97 (Miami – New York)

Service canceled from Saturday, Aug. 31, to Tuesday, Sept. 3, includes:

Silver Star 91 & 92 (New York – Miami)

Silver Meteor 97 & 98 (Miami – New York)

Service canceled from Sunday, Sept. 1, to Tuesday, Sept. 3, includes:

Auto Train 52 & 53 (Lorton, Va., - Sanford, Fla.)

*Bus transportation will not be provided for canceled trains. Service will be restored pending improved conditions. Amtrak will gladly waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 800-USA-RAIL.

CRUISE LINES:

Port Canaveral is expected to be closed on Sunday through the middle of next week.

Carnival Liberty 08/30/19 - This cruise is now expected to return on Thursday, 9/5. In addition to Nassau, we have added visits to Cozumel and Costa Maya.

Guests with air reservations on Carnival's Fly2Fun program, will have their reservations automatically adjusted to the new return date. New flight information will be sent to your stateroom.

Guests with independent air are encouraged to contact the airlines directly as they are being flexible with change fees. In the event you incur change fees, please send us your airline receipt, and we will reimburse up to $200, per person.

Guests who elect not to sail will receive a future cruise credit for the full amount of your cruise fare and any pre-purchased Carnival Adventures, Fun Shop purchases and beverage packages. The refund will be processed to your original form of payment within three weeks.

Carnival Liberty 09/02/19 – This cruise is canceled. Guests will receive a full refund of their cruise fare and any pre-purchased items. More details to follow in our email.

Carnival Elation 09/02/19 – This cruise will now operate as a two-day sailing, departing Sept. 5 and returning Sept. 7 visiting Nassau. Guests who sail will receive a pro-rated refund of their cruise fare and any pre-purchased beverage and Wi-Fi packages. Guests who wish to cancel will receive a future cruise credit for the full amount of their cruise fare. An email with additional details will follow.

Carnival Breeze 08/31/19 – No change to itinerary; we plan to operate as scheduled. Please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL10 to CRUISE (278473).

Royal Caribbean Harmony 8/25/19 – We're extending this sailing and will return on Wednesday, Sept. 4. We've added an additional visit to Cozumel on Saturday and will stay there until Sunday. We will then have two sea days before we return to Port Canaveral on Wednesday.

Royal Caribbean Harmony 9/01/19 – We've had to shorten this sailing, unfortunately, and will now depart on Wednesday. We will now cruise to Labadee and arrive there on Friday. Our return will be as scheduled.

Royal Caribbean Mariner 8/26/19 – We've replaced our visit to CocoCay with Nassau, Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean Mariner 8/30/19 – We're extending this sailing and will return on Wednesday. We sail to Cozumel on Sunday and Costa Maya on Monday. We'll then have one more sea day on Tuesday, before returning to Port Canaveral.

Royal Caribbean Mariner 9/02/19 – Sailing will depart Sept. 4, instead of Sept. 2.

Norwegian Breakaway 8-25-19 – As scheduled, Norwegian Breakaway arrived to Cozumel, Mexico on Friday. On Aug. 31 at 4 a.m. the ship will depart Cozumel for Miami. At this time, we are waiting for the United States Coast Guard to confirm that we will be able to dock in Miami on Sunday. We will provide an update on the anticipated return date to Miami by 3 p.m. or sooner on Saturday.

Norwegian Breakaway 9/1/19 – We are in communication with the United States Coast Guard to confirm if Norwegian Breakaway will be able to return to Miami on Saturday. We will provide an update by 3 p.m. or sooner on Saturday.

Norwegian Sky 8/26/19 – Norwegian Sky returned to Miami a day early on Friday. Guests had the option to disembark early or remain on board until 7 a.m. on Saturday. Due to the shortened cruise, all guests will receive a 20% refund from the original cruise fare paid.

Norwegian Sky 8/31/19 – Norwegian Sky will depart Miami on Saturday as planned. She will sail a modified and adjusted itinerary to accommodate an earlier check in and departure from Miami. Check-in will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a scheduled sail away at 3:30 p.m. Her calls to Key West, Florida; Freeport, Nassau, and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas have been canceled. Instead, she will spend a day at sea on Sunday; overnight in Cozumel, Mexico from September 2 to 3; and remain at sea on September 4, before returning to Miami on September 5, as scheduled.

Norwegian Sun 8/29/19 – Norwegian Sun departed from Port Canaveral on Thursday as scheduled. Her calls to Nassau, Great Stirrup Cay and Freeport, Bahamas have been canceled. The ship spent a day at sea on Friday, and will now overnight in Cozumel, Mexico on Saturday, departing Sunday at 6 p.m. At this time, we are uncertain if the ship will be able to return to Port Canaveral on Monday, Sept. 2. We are in communication with the United States Coast Guard, as to the availability of Norwegian Sun to return to Port Canaveral on Sept. 2. We will provide an update by 3 p.m. or sooner on Sunday, Sept. 1.

