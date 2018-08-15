  • Eye On The Tropics: Ernesto forms in the North Atlantic

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    The fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has formed, according to the National Hurricane Center.

    Subtropical Storm Ernesto formed in the North Atlantic with maximum sustained winds around 40 miles per hour.

    According to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields, Ernesto is predicted to take a similar path as the short-lived Subtropical Storm Debby, which stayed in the Atlantic and did not affect any land.

     

