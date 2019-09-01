Hurricane Dorian: Central Florida counties suspending garbage collection services

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some Central Florida counties and cities have announced changes to trash/recycling/debris collection services ahead of Hurricane Dorian's possible arrival.
If your services have been suspended, please make sure to secure your items and do not place your recycling or garbage items curbside as they can become projectiles during a storm.
ORANGE COUNTY:
Orange County announced it will not be collecting garbage or recycling Tuesday.
Winter Park announced its Waste Pro service will not be collecting garbage Tuesday.
SEMINOLE COUNTY:
Seminole County announced its landfill will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
Garbage and residential collection services will be suspended Monday and Tuesday.
The city of Altamonte Springs announced it is suspending yard and waste collection until Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY:
Edgewater announced it is suspending garbage collection until Thursday.
New Smyrna Beach announced it is suspending garbage collection Tuesday.
This list will continue to be updates as more counties/cities announce changes to these services.
