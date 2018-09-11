0 Hurricane Florence updates: How the storm is affecting Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA - While the worst of Hurricane Florence is predicted to miss Florida, the major hurricane will still cause a ripple effect up and down the East Coast.

These are live updates about how the storm is affecting Floridians and our beaches, as well as coverage from Channel 9's Steve Barrett, who is heading to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.



Tuesday 1:30 p.m.

More than 1,000 Duke Energy Florida crews will head to the Carolinas to assist in storm preparedness and recovery, the company said.

The contractors, line workers, tree professionals, damage assessment and support personnel.

Tuesday 1 p.m.

Because of the incoming hurricane, UCF will not play its scheduled football game against the University of North Carolina, which was scheduled for Saturday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The team said it is possible that the game will not be rescheduled.

"The priority must be safety for everyone in the path of the hurricane," said UCF Vice President and Director of Athletics Danny White. "Having been through similar situations the past two years, we certainly understand this decision. We wish UNC the best of luck through this storm and for the rest of the year.”

Due to Hurricane Florence, our game at UNC this weekend has been canceled.



UNC and UCF will continue to discuss the feasibility of playing the game at a later date this season. #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/8DfCNUw8Ne — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) September 11, 2018



Tuesday 10 a.m.

It is unlikely Central Florida will be directly affected by Florence, although Atlantic beaches may see large swells. The high risk for rip currents is already present along the East Coast and will likely to continue through the week.

#Florence:

Over 350 miles under a #StormSurge watch. Higher storm surge levels along the #NorthCarolina/#Virginia coasts. High tide timing will be crucial Thrus/Fri.



Más de 350 millas bajo vigilancia por marejada ciclónica. Hora de marea alta será crucial el jueves/viernes. pic.twitter.com/SzRV7xkzsX — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 11, 2018

