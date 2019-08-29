0 Long lines, empty shelves: Stores blow through inventory ahead of Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Water, snacks and batteries are flying off the shelves of Central Florida stores as residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall.

Residents are preparing for the worst by stocking up on supplies, causing long lines and empty shelves.

Several stores around the city are already sold out of water, but employees say more is on the way.

Channel 9 reporter Lauren Seabrook stopped by a few local stores to see what they have left.

"You can see already. So, there's nothing going to be here on Thursday or Friday," said customer Jose Cruz.

Cruz knows a thing or two about preparing for a hurricane. "I've been here since '78, so I've gone through quite a few."

At a local Target, shelves are starting to look empty.

"A lot of the things we're seeing is water, nonperishable foods and snacks, batteries, flashlights, lanterns, anything camping-related. Those types of items," Store Director Rebecca Roberts said.

Store managers at Publix, Target and Walmart said not to worry: They are getting several shipments between now and when the storm hits.

"They're working really every day to try and get us deliveries of especially the supplies that we need," Roberts said.

Check out this line at the @Costco in Altamonte Springs, FL. It doesn't open for another hour and a half and people are already lining up for water. #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/5fwYo1WLnL — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) August 29, 2019

EARLY LINES: This was yesterday at my @SamsClub. No water even with a three case limit. My husband went there this morning, he said people were lined up AROUND THE BUILDING at 7am and the store isn't open yet @WFTV @LSeabrookWFTV https://t.co/Li4fAtGK7D — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) August 29, 2019

A new (small) stock of water at SoDo Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Orange is rapidly disappearing. News is quickly spreading through the store, so I predict it will all be gone within 2 minutes. pic.twitter.com/1WP5Tv35iy — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) August 29, 2019

Water shelves are already pretty empty in most stores around Central Florida. We're asking when the best time to buy is and when they'll get more shipments in for @WFTV at 5 & 6! #flwx #Dorian pic.twitter.com/GNXqt9tyLe — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) August 28, 2019

