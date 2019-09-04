  • Meet Dorian: The pint-sized pup rescued by Orange County deputies from partially flooded car

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle crashed into a ditch when they came across a furry surprise.

    Deputy Tolliver discovered a pint-sized pup in the partially flooded car.

    The department said he pulled the speckled-coat puppy out and named her Dorian. A photo shared by OCSO shows Tolliver smiling wide as he holds tiny little Dorian in his hands

    Deputies said Dorian will be turned over to Orange County Animal Services Wednesday.

    In preparation for the storm, OCAS turned offices into bedrooms for the staff to spend the night at the facility taking care of the 400-plus animals housed in the shelter.

    The shelter said it plans to reopen on Thursday.

