Meet Dorian: The pint-sized pup rescued by Orange County deputies from partially flooded car

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle crashed into a ditch when they came across a furry surprise.
Deputy Tolliver discovered a pint-sized pup in the partially flooded car.
The department said he pulled the speckled-coat puppy out and named her Dorian. A photo shared by OCSO shows Tolliver smiling wide as he holds tiny little Dorian in his hands
More than 70 Florida pets safely transported to Michigan ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Meet Dorian!— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 4, 2019
While working the #Hurricane , deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle, unoccupied & partially flooded from wrecking in a ditch on Apopka Blvd. Deputy Tolliver checked it out and found this pup & named her Dorian. She'll be turned over to @OCAS_Orlando today. pic.twitter.com/hsP38FhWM2
Deputies said Dorian will be turned over to Orange County Animal Services Wednesday.
In preparation for the storm, OCAS turned offices into bedrooms for the staff to spend the night at the facility taking care of the 400-plus animals housed in the shelter.
Our shelter offices are converted to bedrooms this evening as staff prepare to spend the duration of #Dorian here, ensuring the 400+ shelter pets are safe and comfortable. 🐾 pic.twitter.com/KtSNBD5PY8— Orange County Animal Services (@OCAS_Orlando) September 3, 2019
The shelter said it plans to reopen on Thursday.
This kitten is pictured here receiving a snuggle from Volunteer Coordinator Crystal, one of our on-site crew for the duration of the storm.— Orange County Animal Services (@OCAS_Orlando) September 3, 2019
We'll be closed tomorrow with plans to reopen Thursday. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/UMajvoHCJL
