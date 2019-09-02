More than 70 Florida pets safely transported to Michigan ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Over 70 dogs and cats from Florida will no longer have to worry about the possibility of being displaced or harmed from Hurricane Dorian after they were safely transported to Michigan on Sunday.
The Michigan Humane Society posted on their Facebook account about the rescue of 73 dogs and cats that will now be able to find their forever homes in Michigan.
The shelter said it hopes to find a forever home for the pets soon.
You can watch video of the pets' arrival below:
