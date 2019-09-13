0 Tropical Depression 9 forms east of the central Bahamas

Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 has strengthened into Tropical Depression 9 just east of the central Bahamas, chief meteorologist Tom Terry said Friday afternoon.

The system is tracking east of the Abaco Islands and is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Humberto on Saturday, Terry said.

He said the storm is still expected to stay off of Florida's coastline.

Choppy waves and gusty showers are expected in Central Florida on Saturday, Terry said.

Click here to watch Terry's updated forecast live on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city

In preparation for the system's approach to the state, tropical storm watches have been issued from the Volusia/Brevard county lines south to Jupiter.

We 'finally' have #Depression9 that has formed east of the central Bahamas, tracking east (but close) to #Abaco as a forecast tropical storm #Humberto on Saturday. Waves and a gusty shower is our local impact that I'm breaking down for you live on @WFTV. pic.twitter.com/SfvQDTGVX0 — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) September 13, 2019

Watch Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields explain the system's track below:

Watch below to find out how Volusia County is preparing for the storm:

Certified meteorologist Brian Shields said if the system does continue east off of Florida's coast, it means Central Florida will have to deal with fast-moving showers, breezy conditions, high seas and possible beach erosion along the coast. But the weekend overall, he said, would not be a washout.

He said if the track wiggles closer to the state, the system could make for a wetter, windier weekend. As of now, the forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of rain through Sunday.

11 AM TRACK: This is in line with what I was saying on Channel 9 this morning - more east. So long this stays east, we'd be in better shape. (Always mindful of The Bahamas - and not wishing anything on them) pic.twitter.com/46BdsDNkAI — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) September 13, 2019

11am Friday update: New track from NHC is in. As expected, it has shifted east, off our coast. This was expected as the models have been trending that way.

Still expected to become T.S. Humberto over the weekend.

Breezy with fast moving downpours for us. pic.twitter.com/GHdt5pvVkF — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) September 13, 2019

Even if this Humberto-to-be stays offshore, stay out of the water this weekend. The seas will be high! — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) September 13, 2019

What’s next in the tropics?

Models and weather patterns are giving a hint to an uptick for the possibility of tropical development during the last week of September into the first week of October. The Madden-Julian Oscillation is an energy wave that travels around the globe toward the east. This planetary wave propagates sinking or rising air.

Tropical systems need rising air to keep their natural cycle. Models show rising air increasing across the Atlantic basin by the end of September. This is just an ingredient needed in the tropical recipe. We will have to wait to see where the tropical waves set up, the water conditions where they travel, Saharan dust, dry air and wind shear in a specific area. Stay informed and keep your hurricane plans handy. During this time of the year, there are several tropical waves emerging from Africa.

We will continue to monitor and bring you the latest on WFTV.com, Eyewitness News and on our free WFTV Weather app.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.