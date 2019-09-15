0 Tropical Storm Humberto strengthens off Florida's coast, expected to become a hurricane Sunday

Tropical Storm Humberto continues to organize and continues to move away from the Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center said Humberto strengthened to 60 mph winds and is expected to become a hurricane Sunday.

Even though Humberto is staying well off Florida's coast, we're still feeling some of the outlying effects in Central Florida.

Humberto is now making a more northward progression and is gradually moving away from the Bahamas. It is moving north-northwest at 7 mph, Waldenberger said.

"Humberto is forecast to stay off our coast by roughly 150 miles, passing at its closest point Sunday afternoon," Waldenberger said. "Our outlying impacts continue to be rough surf and rip currents at our beaches, breezy weather and quick, passing showers through tomorrow."

Humberto is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday as it begins turning much farther out to sea.

As of 5 a.m., all of the tropical storm watches for Central Florida, both land and water, have been dropped.

Over the next couple of days, brief downpours will remain in the forecast, with breezy winds and northeast gusts of 10-20 mph inland and 15-25 mph at the coast.

Our seas will experience the greatest impacts, and dangerous boating conditions with small craft advisories will be in place.

There is also a high surf advisory in place, with waves expected to be 4-6 feet and a high risk of rip currents.

