Kirk came back alive Tuesday, and by the afternoon it had 60 mph maximum sustained winds and moving west at 18 mph. It is expected to hold similar strength by the time it comes through the Windward Islands on Thursday. A tropical storm warning has already been issued for Barbados St. Lucia, Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe. St. Vincent and the Grenadines is under a tropical storm watch.
Like Isaac, Kirk is expected to become much more less organized once it enters the Caribbean. This region continues to show increased wind shear, mainly due to a developing El Niño over the Pacific Ocean.
Even though significant weakening is expected, there will likely be heavy periods of rains over Puerto Rico, the Hispaniola, and Jamaica through the beginning of next week. Seas will also be rough and small craft advisories will likely be issued for most of the Caribbean Islands.
