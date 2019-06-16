  • Father's Day forecast: Will it rain?

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Any showers that form Saturday evening will be spotty, meteorologist George Waldenberger said.

    "Although a few storms have developed, any rain will be spotty through sunset," he said. "Regardless, isolated, brief downpours will be accompanied by a few stray lightning strikes."

    People should take cover at outdoor events while storms are passing, Waldenberger said.

    He said Osceola, Sumter, Lake, Marion, Polk and Orange counties will have the highest chances of seeing spotty showers Saturday.

    Waldenberger said weather conditions will be calm late Saturday evening and Sunday morning, but there is a 50 percent chance of scattered storms Sunday afternoon.

    Watch the five-day forecast below:

