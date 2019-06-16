Father's Day forecast: Will it rain?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Any showers that form Saturday evening will be spotty, meteorologist George Waldenberger said.
"Although a few storms have developed, any rain will be spotty through sunset," he said. "Regardless, isolated, brief downpours will be accompanied by a few stray lightning strikes."
Related Headlines
People should take cover at outdoor events while storms are passing, Waldenberger said.
Read: Deputies: Man fatally shoots woman, injures toddler and shoots himself in Orange County
He said Osceola, Sumter, Lake, Marion, Polk and Orange counties will have the highest chances of seeing spotty showers Saturday.
Waldenberger said weather conditions will be calm late Saturday evening and Sunday morning, but there is a 50 percent chance of scattered storms Sunday afternoon.
Click here to download the free WFTV weather app.
Read: Father's Day 2019: Where can you get free meals, deals for dad on Sunday
Through evening...only isolated storms over Central Florida. #WFTV #FLwx #Florida pic.twitter.com/6JsOewzuLk— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) June 15, 2019
Heads up...there are some storms...but downpours will be spotty through the late afternoon. #WFTV #Florida #Orlando #FLwx pic.twitter.com/Ukhsv8wSHu— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) June 15, 2019
Watch the five-day forecast below:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}