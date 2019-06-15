0 Deputies: Man fatally shoots woman, injures toddler and shoots himself in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were shot Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex near the Goldenrod neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they were called shortly after 2:30 p.m. after someone from out of state reported that a man was threatening a woman and three children at The Park apartments near University Boulevard and North Goldenrod Road.

Investigators said the man told the caller that if he "sees police, he will kill them."

Deputies said they heard gunfire upon their arrival and discovered three people who had been shot.

Investigators said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, a man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition and a 1-year-old child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in stable condition.

Deputies said the gunman lived in the apartment with the woman and three children. They did not specify how they know one another.

The two children who were uninjured are being cared for by relatives, investigators said.

The identities of those involved were not publicly disclosed.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

