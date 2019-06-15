Osceola County deputy shoots man who ran toward him from wooded area

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An Osceola County deputy shot a 41-year-old man who ran toward him or her from a wooded area early Saturday near the Poinciana neighborhood, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called at about 1 a.m. to South Poinciana Boulevard and Reaves Road after someone reported an abandoned vehicle, Osceola County Maj. Jacob Ruiz said.
Deputies discovered a 2016 Dodge Ram parked on the shoulder of the road with the keys in the ignition and Zachary Aaron Dollar hiding in the wooded area, Ruiz said.
Investigators said Dollar was hiding behind a concrete telephone pole and suddenly ran toward the deputy.
"The deputy issued multiple commands for Dollar to stop," Ruiz said. "However, he continued to aggressively run (toward) the deputy. As a result, the deputy shot Dollar in his abdomen one time."
Dollar was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said an opened folding knife was discovered in the area of the shooting.
The pickup truck is registered to Dollar.
The deputy, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol for shootings involving law enforcement officers.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
No other details were given.
