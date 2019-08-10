Heat advisory in place for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida residents can expect another hot weekend.
A heat advisory is in place for all of Central Florida from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"Highs will reach the low to mid 90s, but heat index values will reach 105 degrees to 110 degrees in spots," meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.
If you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time, exercise caution as dehydration will happen quickly, and heat illness may occur.
Some slight relief from the heat will come Saturday afternoon in the form of rain.
Scattered showers and lightning storms will be possible this afternoon and evening.
