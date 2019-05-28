Hottest day in years? Tuesday's temps close to record, to feel like 105

You thought Memorial Day weekend was hot? Tuesday temperatures could get even hotter.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Central Floridians can expect close to record heat on Tuesday.
“It could be our hottest day in about three years,” he said.
The heat index is forecast to make it feel like around 105 degrees.
Shields said temperatures that high mean Central Floridians should limit the amount of time they spend outdoors.
“This is real deal heat, even by our standards,” he said.
Close to records today - several of us will make a run at 100°. Use caution. Live tracking on Channel 9... pic.twitter.com/kQ74G1yb3R— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 28, 2019
****EXTREME HEAT DAY**** Florida... Limit time outdoors. This is real deal heat, even by our standards. pic.twitter.com/dyWXq690Oy— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 28, 2019
While we've actually seen above normal rainfall in May, we haven't seen a drop since May 15th.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 28, 2019
Rain chance remains very low the remainder of the month, and that will begin to elevate the fire threat. pic.twitter.com/zPvK7oaOGb
