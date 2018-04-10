  • Live radar: Storms diminish, but another batch of rain is possible tonight

    By: Irene Sans , Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    Storms have slowly moved away from Central Florida, toward South Florida. Showers are slowly decreasing in coverage, but there is the chance of another, much weaker impulse to cross Central Florida during the evening hours. This last batch is not expected to bring severe weather, but there could be some pockets of moderate to heavier showers.

    This could bring more issues in areas where there has been some localized flooding or poor drainage.

     

     

    Conditions will slowly improve through the early morning hours Wednesday.

     

     

    Temperatures will feel much cooler on Wednesday, reaching the upper-70s to low-80s. This cool-down will be short-lived and temperatures will rebound to the mid-80s by Friday.

    The rainfall will benefit the region as most of Orange and Osceola counties are under a moderate drought, and Brevard, Volusia and Flagler counties are under an abnormal drought.

     

