Deputies searching for missing man last seen in Poinciana

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
POINCIANA, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Peter-Jose Maldonado, 36, was last seen Sunday near Del Prado Drive in Poinciana. He may be traveling in a white Chevrolet van with the Florida license plate CJ19GT.

Maldonado is described as having short black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information about Maldonado’s location to contact them at 407-348-2222.

Deputies stress that community cooperation is crucial for ensuring the safe return of Peter-Jose Maldonado.

Most Read