WINTER PARK, Fla. - Heavy rains caused flooding Tuesday morning on South Orlando Avenue near Monroe Avenue in Winter Park.
Police closed the road beneath the Reverend Kenneth C. Crossman Bridge near the Winter Park-Maitland city limits because of the pooled rainwater.
Crews were seen using a truck to drain the floodwater.
Northbound lanes have reopened, but southbound lanes remain closed.
No other details were given.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
The lanes on 1792 heading north into Maitland from Winter Park are open. The other direction is still closed pic.twitter.com/UicDLvAaqo— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) April 10, 2018
Problems on the pavement this morning. Crews are trying to get water out of the roadway along 17/92 along the Winter Park and Maitland line. Right now, both directions are closed. Sunrail tracks above are not impacted pic.twitter.com/0HTNvQAjqt— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) April 10, 2018
