  • South Orlando Avenue floods in Winter Park

    By: Jason Kelly

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - Heavy rains caused flooding Tuesday morning on South Orlando Avenue near Monroe Avenue in Winter Park.

    Police closed the road beneath the Reverend Kenneth C. Crossman Bridge near the Winter Park-Maitland city limits because of the pooled rainwater.

    Crews were seen using a truck to drain the floodwater.

    Northbound lanes have reopened, but southbound lanes remain closed.

    No other details were given.

    Check back for updates to this developing story.

