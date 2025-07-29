Alert issued after report of ‘shots fired’ near University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — An alert was issued Tuesday after reports of “shots fired” near the University of Florida.

Police said the shooting happened at the main University of Florida HR Building at 903 W University Avenue.

Officers said a barricaded suspect is contained to an off-campus location.

UF Alert-Gainesville: (102 NW 9th Ter) Barricaded suspect is contained to off campus location. Continue to avoid the UF HR building, or secure in place. Normal operations may resume on campus. — UF Alert (@UFAlert) July 29, 2025

The incident prompted a shelter-in-place order.

Police said they have contained the situation, and all traffic is being diverted from the area.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

