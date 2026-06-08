Orlando Museum of Art receives record $575,000 donation from Council of 101

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Museum of Art received a record-breaking $575,000 donation from the Council of 101, the museum’s longtime volunteer fundraising organization.

The museum said the gift is the largest annual contribution in the Council of 101’s history.

The donation surpassed last year’s record-setting $540,000 gift.

OMA said the money will support exhibitions, educational workshops, outreach initiatives and special programming designed to expand access to the arts across Central Florida.

The Council of 101 has supported the museum since 1965 and has contributed more than $15 million over the past six decades.

The group’s annual fundraising efforts are driven largely by two major community events: Festival of Trees and Art in Bloom.

Last year’s Festival of Trees brought more than 14,000 people to the museum over its 10-day run. Art in Bloom drew 2,400 visitors over four days in April.

“Year after year, the Council of 101 demonstrates what is possible when creativity, service and community come together in support of the arts,” Cathryn Mattson, CEO of the Orlando Museum of Art, said in a news release.

Donna Neck, president of the Council of 101, said the gift reflects the work of the organization’s volunteers.

“Everything we accomplish is powered by volunteers who care deeply about the museum and our community,” Neck said.

The milestone comes after OMA’s recent reaccreditation by the American Alliance of Museums.

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