Mild weather moves in putting highs around 80 for Thanksgiving in Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    Mild weather is moving in to Central Florida sending high temperatures into the 80s just in time for Thanksgiving. Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said temperatures are expected to stay on the warmer side until next week when more cold air moves in.

    • Wednesday: The forecast calls for sunny skies and a high around 81.
    • Thanksgiving: Highs reach 81 with mostly sunny skies and a low of 61.
    • Black Friday: Clear skies for shoppers, as highs stay in the upper 70s to close out the week with no chance of rain.
    • Weekend: Warm temperatures are forecast to stick around for the weekend with highs around 80 before another cool front blows through dropping temperatures to start out the workweek.

