Mild weather moves in putting highs around 80 for Thanksgiving in Central Florida

Mild weather is moving in to Central Florida sending high temperatures into the 80s just in time for Thanksgiving. Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said temperatures are expected to stay on the warmer side until next week when more cold air moves in.
- Wednesday: The forecast calls for sunny skies and a high around 81.
- Thanksgiving: Highs reach 81 with mostly sunny skies and a low of 61.
- Black Friday: Clear skies for shoppers, as highs stay in the upper 70s to close out the week with no chance of rain.
- Weekend: Warm temperatures are forecast to stick around for the weekend with highs around 80 before another cool front blows through dropping temperatures to start out the workweek.
