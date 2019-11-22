Holey clouds! 'Hole punch clouds' seen across Central Florida Friday morning

ORLANDO, Fla. - Many Channel 9 viewers have sent pictures of a rare appearance today in Central Florida: gigantic holes in the clouds!
Turns out there is a scientific description for this. These types of clouds are called
"hole punch clouds," or "fallstreak holes."
They usually form in middle-altitude clouds, such as cirrocumulus or altocumulus clouds, when the water temperature in the clouds is below freezing but the water has not frozen due to a lack of particles to form the ice nuclei. Wherever there are particles, crystals form. That makes a domino effect and causes droplets around the crystals to evaporate, leaving the gigantic holes we see from below.
Related Headlines
Isn't that something? Gotta love science! Remember to look up, you might encounter something very interesting in the sky!
Warm end to the work-week, another front set to cross Central Florida this weekend
Más información en español aquí: El tiempo para Florida Central
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}