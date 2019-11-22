Warm start to the weekend before another cool front dips temps in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The weekend is getting off to a warm start as highs in the 80s return for the first time this week before another cool front dips temperatures on Sunday.
- Friday's forecast calls for a high of 80 with mostly sunny skies.
- It'll be even warmer on Saturday, with a high of 82 before a cool front rolls in bringing a 20 percent chance of showers and dropping overnight lows into the upper 50s.
- Sunday is forecast to be another picture-perfect day, with a high of 72 and a 20 percent chance of showers.
- Looking ahead to next week, temperatures are set to stick in the 70s at least through Tuesday.
EYE ON THE TROPICS
Tropical Storm Sebastien continues to travel northward, moving away from the Caribbean over the open Atlantic waters. It does not represent a threat to the U.S. or any territory. It could become a hurricane on Friday, over the Atlantic waters before dissipating this weekend.
Pronóstico del tiempo en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
Más información en español aquí: El tiempo para Florida Central
