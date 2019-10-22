  • Near record heat: Temps top out around 90, cooler air on its way to Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    Get ready for near-record heat in Central Florida on Tuesday followed quickly by a cooler, more autumn-appropriate day on Wednesday.

    • It’s hot out there. Tuesday’s high tops out at 90, which is close to a record (and 5 degrees above average)!
    • Are you sure it’s not still summer? Humidity is also high as rain chances reach 30 percent Tuesday.
    • Florida’s mini taste of fall comes to town Wednesday when highs max out at 81 and lows dip to 69.
    • The rest of the week warms back up with highs in the upper 80s and rain chances sticking around 30 and 40 percent.

    Download: WFTV News & Weather Apps | Live Doppler Radar

    Related Headlines

    For more details about the week ahead, watch your 5-Day Forecast below:

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

                                       Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest forecast

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories