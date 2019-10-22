Near record heat: Temps top out around 90, cooler air on its way to Central Florida

Get ready for near-record heat in Central Florida on Tuesday followed quickly by a cooler, more autumn-appropriate day on Wednesday.
- It’s hot out there. Tuesday’s high tops out at 90, which is close to a record (and 5 degrees above average)!
- Are you sure it’s not still summer? Humidity is also high as rain chances reach 30 percent Tuesday.
- Florida’s mini taste of fall comes to town Wednesday when highs max out at 81 and lows dip to 69.
- The rest of the week warms back up with highs in the upper 80s and rain chances sticking around 30 and 40 percent.
Fall?! Near record heat today!🌴🍁🌴🍁🌴 pic.twitter.com/Rg6aEfLQN2— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) October 22, 2019
