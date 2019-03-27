0 Oh, hail! Morning pounded by hail, blustery afternoon; seas, beach dangerous

Strong winds bring very rough seas at Daytona Beach. Actual footage Wed. afternoon. Winds 26mph, gusts 39 mph. Stronger offshore.



Fuerte viento trae condiciones peligrosas en el mar. Viento en Daytona Beach a 26 mph y ráfagas a 39 mph. Más fuerte en mar abierto. #stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/LAO6Ntfasu — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) March 27, 2019

Update 1:30am

Rain ends across Central Florida. Only a few more light showers are affecting the immediate coast of Brevard County, and these will be moving offshore shortly.

The wind is strong, not only along the coast, but also inland. Sustained winds at aroun 25 mph in some locations inland gusts could reach 30 mph in the afternoon. The coast could have gusts reachign 35 mph.

Please stay off the water. There are small craft, high surf, rip current advisories along our east coast Florida beaches.

Winds will be gusty from the north-northeast at about 30 mph, sustained winds between 20-25 mph.



Marine conditions are dangerous along most of the east coast of Florida. The winds are very strong, producing high surf and small craft advisories, through Thursday afternoon. Life-threatening rip currents will also be present along our beaches --swimmers are advised to stay out the water Wednesday and Thursday.

Winds will be from the northeast between 25-30 knots and stronger, to gale force, through Thursday morning. Seas will run between 12-15 feet. Beach erosion is also likely along our local beaches.

Update 11:00am

Showers start to wind down in Orange County. There could still be some ponding near I-4 and downtown Orlando. Make sure to drive safely and never cross flooded roads, depth might be deeper than expected.

As forecast, showers and storms will continue to affect the coast longer and more severely. A flood advisory is in effect for Brevard County due to the relentless rain which have produced over 2 inches of rain and it continues to fall just before noon on Wednesday.



Canaveral Groves to Rockledge and Cocoa have received between 2 to 4 inches of rain. Additionally this area could receive between 1 to 2 inches through the early afternoon.

Two rounds of hail storms for us here in Merritt Island this morning! #StormAlert9 #WFTV pic.twitter.com/zSAdtBgAO5 — beach.bug32952 (@bug32952) March 27, 2019

Canaveral Groves to Rockledge & Cocoa received between 2 to 4 inches of rain. Additionally, 1 to 2 inches of rain through the early afternoon. As forecast, the coast will continue to be the most affected by weather Wednesday. BLUSTERY this afternoon. https://t.co/0CJGn39JV0 pic.twitter.com/T5l720acWh — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) March 27, 2019

The winds will really start to pick up this morning through Thursday. Winds will be gusty from the north-northeast at about 30 mph, sustained winds between 15-20 mph. You might consider picking up loose items left in your yard or patio.



Marine conditions will be dangerous along most of the east coast of Florida. The winds will be very strong, producing high surf and small craft advisories, starting early on Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Life-threatening rip currents will also be present along our beaches --swimmers are advised to stay out the water Wednesday and Thursday.

Winds will be from the northeast between 25-30 knots and stronger, to gale force, through Thursday morning. Seas will run between 12-15 feet. Beach erosion is also likely along our local beaches.

High temperatures on Wednesday staying between the upper-60s to low-70s. For the rest of the week, temperatures across Central Florida will stay between 3-5 degrees below average for this time of the year. It will feel nice, with the winds from the north keeping the humidity low.

Update 9:30am

Although the showers have been spotty in the morning, a big cluster of moderate, and barely moving, showers have been focused over Orange County since before sunrise, spreading eastward. I-4 in Orange County is wet, slowing the morning commute for many Wednesday morning, minor flooding has been affecting parts around and near Downtown Orlando. Over 2 inches of rain has fallen and it continues to rain.

Incredible #hail from a severe #thunderstorm that pushed over Brevard County, Florida just moments ago. My video from Satellite Beach #flwx #stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/foL7jdcUM5 — Marcus Cote (@marcuscotephoto) March 27, 2019

More showers with embedded thunderstorms are entering Central Florida from the northwest. More rain could develop and arrive during the morning hours.

A strong, slow moving storm produced hail in Leesburg around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, it moves to the southeast. Another cluster of storm follows and could also produce more hail in the same area over Brevard County.

Looked like this in my Cocoa backyard this morning Irene pic.twitter.com/jmC3Ai4MyJ — Milton Draves (@MiltDraves) March 27, 2019

Quarter size hail at the EOC in Rockledge. pic.twitter.com/L5n3ckKsNk — Brevard EOC (@BrevardEOC) March 27, 2019

HAIL! @RMcCranieWFTV said some areas will get some hail. That’s what people are already seeing in the Goldenrod and 408 area. Blinding rain too! Please be careful! @WFTV pic.twitter.com/YFY4wovN5e — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) March 27, 2019

Widespread severe weather is not expected in the morning, but hail has triggered a severe storm warning just south of Titusville. Quarter and ping ping size hail could damage vehicles.

Flood Advisory remains for much of western Orange County! Use caution! pic.twitter.com/ktoIL1ViNY — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) March 27, 2019

Rainfall could reach 2 inches in some locations. Generally, Central Florida should receive around half an inch, with some locations, especially along the coast, receiving around 2 inches.

The front has already moved to south Florida, but this rain is courtesy of a trough (a low-pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere) and a surface low-pressure system forming offshore to our east.

The winds will really start to pick up this morning through Thursday. Winds will be gusty from the north-northeast at about 30 mph, sustained winds between 15-20 mph. You might consider picking up loose items left in your yard or patio.



Marine conditions will be dangerous along most of the east coast of Florida. The winds will be very strong, producing high surf and small craft advisories, starting early on Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Life-threatening rip currents will also be present along our beaches --swimmers are advised to stay out the water Wednesday and Thursday.

Winds will be from the northeast between 25-30 knots and stronger, to gale force, through Thursday morning. Seas will run between 12-15 feet. Beach erosion is also likely along our local beaches.

High temperatures on Wednesday staying between the upper-60s to low-70s. For the rest of the week, temperatures across Central Florida will stay between 3-5 degrees below average for this time of the year. It will feel nice, with the winds from the north keeping the humidity low.

There is still a few weeks left in the dry season, but... overall the east coast from Brevard south with the worse (and only) drought in #Florida. Not bad. We've had worst drought before. #flwx pic.twitter.com/IdIZOPA2GU — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) March 25, 2019

