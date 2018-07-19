0 Osceola Co. Mosquito prevention: 50,000-acre aerial spray starts tonight

After all the rainfall received the Osceola County Mosquito Control is planning start a 3-day period of aerial spraying of about 50,000 acres in Osceola County. The areas to be sprayed are: Canoe Creek, Deer Park, Fortune Road, Ham Brown, Hickory Tree, Kenansville, Holopaw, Pine Grove, St. Cloud Manor, Harmony, Yeehaw Junction, Southport, North Narcoossee and South Narcoossee.

The aerial spray will take place between 8 p.m. and midnight starting on Thursday July 19, weather permitting. If weather is still active by 8 p.m. on Thursday, then the alternate days will be July 22 through July 24.

In a press release Osceola County explained, “Mosquito Control will continue to provide ground treatment via spray truck throughout the County as weather permits. Note: Ground treatments are not conducted when it is raining or if the winds are at 10 miles per hour or greater.”

Mosquitoes pose a public health risk and aerial spraying is important in controlling the mosquito population. It is also protocol for Osceola County to notify the agricultural community.

Here are some tips for you to control the mosquito population in, and near, your home

Drain and Cover:

Don’t go outdoors at DUSK and DAWN when mosquitoes are most active.

DRESS to cover bare skin, with long sleeves and pants

Use mosquito repellants containing DEET (N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide, or N,N-diethyl-3-ethylbenzamide) on skin and clothing. Picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus are other repellent options. Always read the manufacturer’s directions carefully before using a repellant, and make sure the repellant is age appropriate.

DUMP any container around your home that can hold water

To contact Mosquito Control to log a service call 407-742-0200. Please provide your name, phone number and address, and staff will perform a site inspection of the area to determine treatment options.

