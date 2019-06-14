Rain chances going down, but wet weekend still likely across Central Florida

The good news? Rain chances are going down across Central Florida. The bad news? Scattered showers and storms are still likely to dampen your weekend plans.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said rain chances on Friday are going down to 50 percent with a high of 88. That’s in comparison to Thursday, where rain chances topped out for the week at 80 percent.
Shields said the chances for afternoon showers and storms are forecast to continue through the weekend with a 50 percent chance of rain on Saturday and a 60 percent chance on Sunday.
So if you have outdoor afternoon plans for Father’s Day, Shields recommends bringing along an umbrella just in case.
