  • Rain chances going down, but wet weekend still likely across Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    The good news? Rain chances are going down across Central Florida. The bad news? Scattered showers and storms are still likely to dampen your weekend plans.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said rain chances on Friday are going down to 50 percent with a high of 88. That’s in comparison to Thursday, where rain chances topped out for the week at 80 percent.

    Related Headlines

    Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city

    Shields said the chances for afternoon showers and storms are forecast to continue through the weekend with a 50 percent chance of rain on Saturday and a 60 percent chance on Sunday.

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    So if you have outdoor afternoon plans for Father’s Day, Shields recommends bringing along an umbrella just in case.

    Check your full five-day weather forecast below:

    Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for your latest weather updates.

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories