Severe weather awareness: Marine hazards and rip currents

We are surrounded by gorgeous beaches in Florida. We have many options for beachgoers and boating enthusiasts, but with these favorite activities also comes danger.
Rip currents have killed 125 people since 1989 along the East Central Florida beaches. Rip currents can occur along all coasts, during any season. Among all surf zone fatalities, 79 percent are caused by rip currents, and the victims are mostly men between the ages of 10-29. Half of all fatalities occur along the Gulf Coast states and eastern Florida coast.
A rip current is a strong channel of water flowing from near the coast out past the surf zone. This powerful current can pull the strongest swimmer into the deep waters.
It is best if you avoid going in the water when rip currents are a threat, even a low threat. Always check with lifeguards and learn what each flag means.
Learn to recognize rip currents along the coast. Many times, rip currents can be spotted when standing on the shore looking toward the water.
If you are caught in a rip current
- Do not panic.
- Do not try to swim back to the coast; you will be swimming against the strong current and will become tired quickly.
- The current will become weaker as it moves off-shore. Swim parallel to the coast.
- Once out of the current, you can swim back towards the shore.
Boating
On average, there are 14 deaths a year associated with boating. About 77 percent of those death are people 40 years old and older, and 87 percent of that number are men. Commonly, boaters are caught by the strong winds before a thunderstorm arrives, making for very dangerous surfs.
Boating safety
- Always check the local weather forecast and for upcoming threats.
- Always check for marine hazards.
- You should always have a way to receive weather alerts while on the water.
- Always wear a life jacket.
