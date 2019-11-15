Soggy Friday in Central Florida before skies clear, temperatures drop for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Floridians just have to get through a soggy, overcast Friday before a cool, clear weekend awaits. Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said after the rain, a blast of cool air will follow.
- Friday: Grab your umbrella, rain chances are up to 80 percent on Friday. The greatest chances of showers are in the first half of the day, with skies clearing up by the late afternoon and evening. Highs will stay slightly below average at 75.
- Saturday: Brrr! We'll be waking up to temperatures in the 50s with highs only reaching 65 and sunny skies.
- Sunday: The cool air continues with lows dipping all the way down to 51. The forecast has temperatures warming up slightly with a high of 69 and no chance of rain.
It's going to be a soggy day today across Central FL as our next front approaches. pic.twitter.com/WmYE8Jtr57— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) November 15, 2019
