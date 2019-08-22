0 Countdown to launch: ULA to send rocket, satellite into space Thursday morning

United Launch Alliance preparing to launch a Delta-4 rocket to send a GPS satellite into space from Cape Canaveral Thursday morning.

ULA says so far the weather forecast for the 9 a.m. launch, the last for this particular Delta-4 rocket, is 80 percent favorable.

ULA space captain integrator Glenn Davis said the satellite aboard the rocket is three times more accurate than others.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

"It has enhanced capabilities compared to past GPS satellites," Davis said.

Nicknamed Magellan, Davis said its primary use will be for the U.S. Air Force's space and missile system. He said the satellite will have an anti-jam feature to make sure there will never be a breakdown in communications.

"It will be providing critical positioning data for our war fighters on the ground," Davis said.

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

He said Magellan is the next step in modernizing the worldwide navigation network.

"It provides critical and accurate data for aviation, maritime and railroad. It is key to our global economy," he said.

But he said the GPS satellite will also improve some very practical uses most people use daily. The next time you ask your smartphone for directions, he said, they'll be more accurate, because the signal will be stronger.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 and WFTV.com for live launch updates.

Engineers have completed the ground software review and the team recommends proceeding with the the countdown and fueling operations. — ULA (@ulalaunch) August 22, 2019

The #DeltaIV first stage is being loaded with 110,000 gallons of super-cold liquid hydrogen that is chilled to minus-423 degrees Fahrenheit. The propellant will feed the RS-68A main engine during launch. pic.twitter.com/FeSJYGGhKc — ULA (@ulalaunch) August 22, 2019

We are GO to fuel the #DeltaIV rocket with 165,000 gallons of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen. ULA Launch Director Paul Aragon has authorized cryogenic tanking operations to begin as the countdown continues this morning. Fueling updates: https://t.co/viyWfUdVvo pic.twitter.com/zGITZVhetZ — ULA (@ulalaunch) August 22, 2019

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.