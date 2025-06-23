TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and law enforcement officials announce the results of Operation Dragon Eye, a massive child rescue operation that he says is the largest in state history and possibly the U.S.

Operation Dragon Eye took place over two weeks, successfully rescuing 60 missing minors aged 9 to 17 in the Tampa Bay area. The operation also led to the arrest of eight defendants, including one on human trafficking charges.

The operation, involving 20 agencies and led by the U.S. Marshal’s Office, targeted recovering critically missing children, providing them with care and preventing their return to the streets.

“The real heroes behind this operation are the law enforcement who built and executed this mission,” said Uthmeier. “If you victimize children, you’re going to prison, end of story.”

The eight defendants arrested face charges ranging from human trafficking, child endangerment, drug possession, and drug trafficking.

Operation Dragon Eye 60 missing kids rescued in Florida’s largest child rescue operation, AG says.

“This operation further included follow-up assistance in hopes that these youth will not return to the streets to be further victimized,” said U.S. Marshal William Berger.

The Florida Department of Children and Families played a crucial role by providing essential information, shaping recovery protocols, and ensuring safe housing and support for rescued children.

“Sixty kids saved. That number sends the message that Florida will never be a safe place for traffickers,” said Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass.

“Under the steadfast leadership of Governor DeSantis, the Florida Department of Children and Families remains unrelenting when it comes to the protection, safety, and well-being of some of the most vulnerable Floridians – our children,” said Department of Children and Families Secretary Taylor Hatch.

Leaders of Florida law enforcement say that the success of Operation Dragon Eye highlights their commitment, along with that of child protection agencies, to combating human trafficking and safeguarding vulnerable children.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group