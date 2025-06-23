 AdventHealth hosting hiring events across central Florida Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth is looking to fill some health care jobs.

The company will have hiring events in several cities Tuesday between 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The job fairs will be hiring for open positions in emergency rooms, assistant nurse managers, registered nurses for emergency rooms, consumer access, imaging professionals, laboratory, respiratory therapists and security.

Here are the following locations for Tuesday’s hirings:

AdventHealth Altamonte Springs | Chatlos Conference Room |601 E Altamonte Dr., Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

AdventHealth Celebration | Mangrove Conference Rooms | 400 Celebration Place, Celebration, FL 34747

AdventHealth Kissimmee | Woodland Conference Rooms | 2450 North Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34744

AdventHealth Winter Park | Main conference room | 200 N. Lakemont Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792

AdventHealth Winter Garden | Ground level conference room 2 | 2000 Fowler Grove Blvd, Winter Garden, FL 34787

