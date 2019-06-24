Gov. DeSantis signs bill to increase Space Coast apprenticeships

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis was at the Space Florida offices in Merritt Island Monday to sign a bill.
The bill was created to increase apprenticeship training opportunities in the Space Coast, and will help students plan for careers, even if they don't want to seek a four-year college degree.
“I think this bill is a step in the right direction,“ DeSantis said.
Besides promoting career and technical training, the new law will also require that high schools teach financial literacy and allow students to use computer science courses to help meet math and science graduation requirements.
“We applaud the passage and the signing of this bill,” a representative of Space Florida said.
The bill will also provide help for students who want to return to college if they are a few credits short of earning a degree. It requires that schools provide a course in career and education training for middle school students.
“I think these apprenticeships are really important because as student's develop knowledge in the classroom, and they are put in these environments, that's really the best way to learn,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis also said the bill is a part of his commitment in making Florida number 1 in workforce education by 2030.
