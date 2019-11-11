Watch: SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX launched 60 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Monday morning.
Monday's goal was to launch 60 satellites to join another 60 satellites already orbiting Earth to improve internet access around the world.
The launch was the second Starlink mission, with the possibility of more than 20 similar launches upcoming to get the network of satellites up and running.
The launch was the first time SpaceX has flown a Falcon booster rocket for a fourth mission. It was the first launch employing a reused payload fairing. It's part of the company's push to reuse rocket components and cut costs.
The two halves of the payload shroud were first launched in April before later being retrieved by the company.
SpaceX eventually wants 1,400 satellites in space.
