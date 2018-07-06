St. Johns River, Lake Harney continue under a flood warning

The locally heavy rains during the past weeks have cause parts of the St. Johns River to flood, especially those in the vicinity of Lake Harney.
Lake Harney levels near Geneva is at 8.57 feet and water covers Whitcomb Road at 8.5 feet.
The weather forecast calls for the typical afternoon storms, some will likely be locally heavy, through the weekend, which will be leveling off lakes early next week and keep it under that minor flood warning stage.
Long term forecast calls for the lake levels to remain with a low to medium chance of exceedance through the beginning of August.
St. Johns River at Lake Harvey continues in minor flood stage.— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 6, 2018
Ditches on both sides of the roads in Geneva are filled with water.
Flood levels will remain similar through the beginning of next week. #Stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/fe7rPKjtm7
