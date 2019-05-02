0 Storms arrive in time for rush hour, lightning causes delays at OIA

Thunderstorms brought rough conditions to metro Orlando during rush hour Thursday afternoon and some delays at Orlando International Airport into the early evening.

Showers increased in coverage across Central Florida late Thursday.

Expect them to move much slower than how they were moving this morning.

Persistent showers could bring locally higher rainfall for some areas, especially from Orlando to its south.

There could be some delays at @MCO. LIghtning detected within the last 30 minutes and a storm to the east of #OIA https://t.co/rYOR2Wmxyc #StormAlert9 pic.twitter.com/P9xbOVvmSK — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 2, 2019

The moisture will surge from the trough (a low-pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere) developing heavier showers and scattered thunderstorms through the evening.

The winds will be from the southeast, and it will still feel muggy and warm tonight. Low temperatures will remain in the low 70s, and for some areas to the south of Orlando, temperatures will stay in the mid-70s and muggy.

Drive-time downpours in and around metro #Orlando. I'm tracking them and the change in the storm motion for Friday night just ahead live on @WFTV pic.twitter.com/ZFC1YAUZl5 — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) May 2, 2019

Live lightning alerts on our free ⁦@WFTVWeather⁩ app! pic.twitter.com/OoT1ahQJXV — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) May 2, 2019

Expect the moisture to stay put over Central Florida through Friday, producing the chance for scattered showers and isolated storms through the afternoon. Showers on Friday afternoon will move mainly from the southwest to the northeast. Storms will likely affect the coast Friday afternoon.

There is a high risk for rip currents along our east coast beaches, make sure to swim near a lifeguard, if you must go in the water.

Generally, throughout Central Florida, rainfall could range between half to one inch. Higher isolated amounts south of Orlando and toward the Space Coast. Some places inland where heavier showers and storm become more persistent could have amounts close to one inch and a half thorugh Friday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center continues to give this area of disturbed weather a 20 percent chance of developing once it parallels Georgia and the Carolinas. It will remain over the Western Atlantic and a cold front will keep it over sea by late this weekend.

At this point, it would not represent a danger to Florida, as it will be moving north and then out to the open Atlantic.

A trough of low pressure over the NW Bahamas has a low chance of becoming a tropical cyclone once it moves over the western Atlantic later this week. Locally heavy rains are possible over portions of the Bahamas and Florida during the next couple of days https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/zamD0rsXGA — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 1, 2019

The front is currently scheduled to reach Florida early next week, but it seems to become stationary over Central Florida. Depending on strength, it could mean scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. We will continue to monitor the evolution of this next front and update you on TV, online and our WFTV Weather app.

For Central Florida, there is a low chance for scattered storms, mainly in the afternoon this weekend.

The winds will be from the south Saturday and from the southwest Sunday. Due to the wind direction Sunday, the temperatures will likely reach the 90s.

Our team of certified meteorologist will monitor the system as it moves closer to Central Florida and track the showers and storms as they develop.

Chief certified meteorologist Tom Terry is live on Eyewitness News Channel 9 starting at 11 p.m. Our digital certified meteorologist, Irene Sans, will closely monitor and bring you prompt updates on our WFTV Weather app and on wftv.com.

