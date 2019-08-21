ORLANDO, Fla. - It will be partly cloudy Wednesday with a 30 percent chance of afternoon storms across Central Florida.
The average high temperature will reach 93 degrees.
"Sunscreen day! Burn time is about 15 to 20 minutes. It'll be slightly drier, but still be on the lookout for some storms," Severe Weather Center meteorologist Brian Shields said.
The evening will bring an average low temperature of 75 degrees.
Meanwhile, in the tropics: "Tropical Storm Chantal formed in the extreme northern Atlantic (out to sea) - where it will stay. It remains unusually quiet for this time of year," Shields said.
While we do now have our 'C' named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season, it is no threat to Florida, or any land, as it does a loop in the North Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/wVlMmGSyXD— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) August 21, 2019
At the beach: According to the National Weather Service, the rip current risk is low. High tide begins at about 12:27 p.m. The evening low tide is at about 6:43 p.m.
The average storm chance for this time of year is between 40 and 50 percent. The below-average rain chance will stay put through the end of the workweek.
