Sunny skies, cool nights in the forecast; subtropical storm Melissa forms

It will be a sunny weekend with high temperatures in the mid-80s during the day, and in the evening, low temperatures will be in the mid-60s.
“Great weekend weather is sliding in. We’ll be mainly dry. Only a stray chance of a passing shower,” certified meteorologist Brian Shields.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Friday, with an average high temperature of 87 degrees with a 20% chance of passing showers.
“The days will be warm, with middle 80s. However, the nights will be cooler. Early morning, temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s and 60s. Pleasant,” Shields said.
Friday evening will bring a comfortable low temperature of 67 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
EYE ON THE TROPICS
Subtropical storm Melissa formed about 200 miles south of Nantucket. Tropical storm-force winds extend 345 miles from the center, but mainly over sea.
This system will move away from the U.S. and it is not expected to have a direct hit to land. Parts of the mid-Atlantic states and the extreme southern portion of New England could experience coastal flooding, rough seas, and beach erosion.
