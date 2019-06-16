Tropical moisture will increase afternoon thunderstorms on Father's Day

Tropical moisture will move north over Central Florida on Father’s Day, which will help to increase chances for rain and storms.
Widely scattered showers and storms are expected in the early afternoon as sea-breeze activity moves coastal showers inland.
WFTV meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the showers can bring isolated downpours and active lightning.
Temperatures will stay in the mid- to upper 80s for most of the area as a soggy weather pattern sticks around over the next few days.
The rain chances will stay high over the next few days before things dry out and heat up by the middle of the week.
