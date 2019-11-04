Watering restrictions are in effect for most of Central Florida; overwatering won't help

ORLANDO, Fla. - Most of Central Florida has watering restrictions for the dry season, it comes to one hour of watering per week. Depending on if your property falls on an even or odd number or if you are a business, your watering day might be a Saturday, Sunday or Tuesday.
But how do you know if you are on a water restriction? Irrigation restrictions are for those under the St Johns River Water Management District, which essentially is all of Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, eastern half of Marion, most of Orange, Eastern Osceola and most of Lake county.
If you think that running your sprinklers for longer on the assigned day will give your lawn an extra water boost supply, think again. Overwatering could promote fungal growth and take a higher toll in your pocket. Watch certified meteorologist George Waldenberger’s report below.
