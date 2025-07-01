9 Family Connection’s summer food drive aims to help domestic violence victims

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — 9 Family Connection, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida and Annabel’s Closet teamed up to organize a summer food drive that gathered thousands of pounds of food to help hundreds of families fleeing domestic violence.

The food drive, which took place throughout June, aimed to collect food from Goodwill locations in Orange and Seminole counties.

“Leaving a domestic violence situation, you basically have to leave everything behind,” said Stacy Taylor, marketing specialist at Goodwill Industries of Central Florida. “The shelter allows them to have canned food and other non-perishable items while they’re in transition.”

Lori Hutchinson, CEO and president of Annabel’s Closet, emphasized the importance of the donations, stating, “If you cannot take care of your family, you’re gonna end up going back to the abuser because it’s easier to take a beating than not to be able to take care of your children.”

Stanley Steemer collected food from each Goodwill location and delivered it to Annabel’s Closet. McCoy Federal Credit Union then carefully sorted the food, making sure it was ready to be shared with those in need.

Annabel’s Closet is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families escape domestic violence, providing essential support during their transition to safety.

Organizers noted that this year’s food drive was a great success, showing the community’s strong generosity and dedication to helping domestic violence survivors get a fresh start.

