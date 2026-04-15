It’s Fox Day! Rollins College students get to pass on class Wednesday

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Hump day has turned into “Fox Day” for students at Rollins College.

President Brooke Barnett made the declaration Wednesday morning, canceling all classes for the College of Liberal Arts.

Fox Day means undergrads at the Winter Park learning institution get to partake in the long-standing tradition of enjoying a day deemed “too pretty to have class.”

Read: Mostly sunny and dry Wednesday in Central Florida

The annual tradition was started in 1956 by Hugh McKean, Rollins’ 10th president.

HAPPY FOX DAY, TARS! 🦊 Have a fun and safe day off from classes to enjoy the beautiful Florida weather. ☀️⁠⁠

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Check out the full schedule of #FoxDay2026 events and watch the Fox Cam to see the fun on campus! ➡️ https://t.co/VTlnMlptlB pic.twitter.com/2SCPV9Ksv4 — Rollins College (@rollinscollege) April 15, 2026

Each Fox Day, early in the morning, a statue of the Rollins fox is placed in the center of campus at Tars Plaza.

Students will then hear the campus’ chapel bell ring, alerting them of the special day.

To read more about the Fox Day tradition at Rollins, click here.

Rollins College A picture of Rollins College courtesy of the school's website, Rollins.edu.

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