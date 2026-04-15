Local

Mostly sunny and dry Wednesday in Central Florida

Near record highs in the 90s are expected this weekend.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents should brace for a heatwave as temperatures are set to soar into the low 90s this weekend.

Our area will have only a slight chance of relief from scattered showers early next week.

Central Florida will see lots of sunshine and dry conditions, culminating in near-record highs, before a cool front brings a welcome change.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read