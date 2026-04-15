Mostly sunny and dry Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents should brace for a heatwave as temperatures are set to soar into the low 90s this weekend.

Our area will have only a slight chance of relief from scattered showers early next week.

Central Florida will see lots of sunshine and dry conditions, culminating in near-record highs, before a cool front brings a welcome change.

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