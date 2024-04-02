Appetite for the Arches 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — Join us and our partners McDonald’s, McCoy Federal Credit Union, Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store for the 2024 Appetite for the Arches benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida.

Experience a dining event like no other. Central Florida’s top chefs from renowned restaurants and resorts will showcase their skills by creating high end dishes using McDonald’s ingredients. Join acclaimed chefs and Orlando’s favorite personalities for an incredible night filled with food, drinks, and fun. Each chef station will have wine or spirits pairings for endless delights.

From unique savory samples to delectable desserts, this event is the perfect opportunity for foodies to experience a unique twist on the chef tasting event.

Get ready for an incredible night filled with unique dishes, craft cocktails and charity! Top chefs will put their creativity to the test using McDonald’s ingredients in this new foodie event and competition. For tickets: Appetite for the Arches - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida, Inc. (rmhccf.org)

